PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has announced the signing of an MoU and a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) between Zambia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), aimed at facilitating investment in renewable energy in the country. President Hichilema says the MoU and JDA will see ZESCO partner with MASDAR, of UAE, to form a joint venture in developing and deploying large scale solar projects across the country, estimated at US$2 billion. In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Tuesday, the President said the agreement was not a loan but a capital injection in which the Zambian people, through ZESCO, would be partners in shareholding. “We have today witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a landmark Joint Development…...



