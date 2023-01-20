MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says Vedanta may resume running KCM if, in the current negotiations, it comes out best and it’s agreed that it will behave. And Kabuswe says UPND is a serious government unlike the past leadership that was interested in “pints”, further arguing that its successes or failures can only be measured in 2026. Speaking on 5 FM’s “Burning Issue” programme, Thursday, Kabuswe said government was negotiating with Vedanta so that the two parties can come up with a win-win situation. “Our focus, remember His Excellency the President during the last press conference, I think he talked about the first quarter of this year. That was very clear in his statement. So for me, that…...



