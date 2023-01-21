ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC has appointed Dr Ndoba Joseph Vibetti as Chief Executive Officer of the company effective February 1, 2023. In a statement, Company Secretary Chabby Chabala said Dr Vibetti had over 35 years of experience gained in the mining, financial and academic sectors. “In compliance with the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC hereby announces the appointment of Dr Ndoba Joseph Vibetti as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective 1st February 2023,” Chabala said. “Dr Vibetti brings over 35 years of experience gained in the mining, financial and academic sectors. He has spent the greater part of his career…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.