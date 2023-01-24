PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says all his government’s “good efforts” to reconstruct the economy may be distorted if Zambia’s debt negotiations are not concluded soon. And IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has described Zambia’s potential as enormous, saying it’s the IMF’s honour to be partners with the country as it strives to better the lives of its people. Speaking at State House yesterday during a meeting with Georgieva, President Hichilema said UPND was elected into office to reconstruct the country’s economy. “There is this programme which we appreciate having with the IMF, it is a Zambia programme. We are the ones that went to the IMF with our programme of reforms to reconstruct our economy. Particularly, a party like us was…...



