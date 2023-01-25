Health workers at this year’s Labour Day Celebrations at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka on May 1, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government has honoured and paid all eligible government employees the 10.5 percent salary increment. In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning said the total wage bill for salaries had moved from K2, 593,268, 929.92 in December 2022 to K2, 734,100,261.23 in January 2023. “Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, says the Government of the Republic of Zambia has honoured and paid all eligible government employees the 10.5 percent salary increment stipulated in the collective agreement between Government and the workers’ unions who represent various categories of public service workers. The total wage bill for salaries has moved from K2, 593,268, 929.92 in December…...