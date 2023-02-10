BUSINESS Council Covid-19 Emergency Taskforce (BCCET) member Oliver Saasa says attendance to the recent meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House was on a voluntary basis among paid up members. Recently, there was public uproar after President Hichilema’s special assistant for Finance and Investment Jito Kayumba wrote a letter on a State House headed paper addressed to Lusaka businessman Diego Casilli. In the letter, Kayumba was on behalf of the President inviting Casilli to a private sector leaders meeting. Kayumba stated that Casilli should take it upon himself to extend his invitation to other businessmen who were listed in the letter. But in an interview, Wednesday, Professor Saasa said all the invitees attended the meeting on a voluntary basis…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.