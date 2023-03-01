FOLLOWING government’s decision to dispose off illegally harvested Mukula in Luapula Province, Timber Producers Association of Zambia president Charles Masange says the military should not be involved in the process. And Action-Aid Zambia has called on government to ensure transparency and accountability in disposing off the confiscated illegally harvested Mukula. In an interview, Masange said military personnel should not be allowed to participate in the trade looking at the past indicators in the PF regime. “The only remedy which can be there in the involvement of military in timber trade, I don’t think this should be welcomed. We saw the indicators in the previous government where the military was involved, the national service was involved but the same security people…...



