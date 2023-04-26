THE National Union for Small Scale Farmers in Zambia (NUSFAZ) says FRA’s move to open the crop marketing season early may give rise to storage problems as it’s likely that the maize has not reached the standard 12.5 percent moisture content level. NUFAZ says if FRA will go ahead to buy maize that has not reached the required moisture content, it will need to adopt other measures like drying the maize artificially so that resources are not wasted. And former agriculture and livestock deputy minister Greyford Monde has described FRA’s move as a serious blunder saying it may again lead the country into serious losses. The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) recently announced that this year’s crop marketing exercise will commence…...



