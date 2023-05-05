Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

GOVERNMENT says there is need to hasten ICT literacy levels in the country and increase utilisation of digital services. And British High Commission in Zambia Head of Economic Development and Green Growth Sarah Bloom says as people embrace new technologies, they need to be mindful of the impact they have on society and the economy. Speaking when he officiated at the Lusaka Business Expo and Business Summit, Thursday, Acting Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Rodney Sikumba said introduction of ICT in the country’s education systems would positively impact the economy in the long run. “There is need to hasten ICT literacy levels, and increase the country’s utilisation of digital services. The introduction of ICT in our education systems…...