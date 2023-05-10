PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has re-emphasised the importance of a speedy resolution to Zambia’s debt crisis. According to a statement posted on his Facebook page, Wednesday, President Hichilema asked France to use its role to leverage the Paris Club and the G20 Creditor Committee to ensure they tackled Zambia’s debt restructuring programme with utmost speed. President Hichilema expressed delight that his French counterpart president Emmanuel Macron was committed to seeing Zambia’s debt restructuring programme conclusively dealt with before the June summit for a New Global financial pact. “We held fruitful discussions with our French counterpart President Emmanuel Macron this morning at Elysée Palace, here in the French capital, Paris. Our meeting centered around conclusively resolving the debt restructuring programme for Zambia…....



