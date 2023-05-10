THE Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) says it’s mindful that it is supposed to expedite the finalisation of the census report, but it does not want to rush the process for fear of compromising data. In December last year, Zamstats Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa announced that the country’s population according to preliminary results of the 2022 census of population stood at 19,610,769. Musepa, however, said the preliminary census results were not the final results. And earlier this month, CCMG called on ZamStats to expedite the finalisation of the census report and release the age and Ward level data from the 2022 Census of Population and Housing. “Following the completion of the 2022 census of population and housing and consequently release…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.