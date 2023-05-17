GOVERNMENT has released K11.4 billion for developmental programmes and public service delivery. In a statement, Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning said of the K11.4 billion, K2 billion was released for transfers, subsidies and social benefits, whilst K2.2 billion was spent on debt service and dismantling of arrears. The ministry added that K3.6 billion was spent on the public service wage bill. “Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has called for consistent and effective monitoring of budget execution by all stakeholders in their sectors of operation and interest. The Minister has affirmed that the implementation of the 2023 budget is on course as all major budgeted programmes are now being funded, considerably. He has also appealed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.