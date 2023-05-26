THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has announced that it has completed the process of consolidating claims for investors in Destiny Helpers International (DHI), and the total claim amounts to K17,877,245. In a statement, Thursday, Bank of Zambia Assistant Director-Communications Besnat Mwanza said in line with the court order of August 10, 2022, the bank will commence payment of claims on June 1 from seized funds held by DHI amounting to K1,100,952.05 and US$19,037.74. Mwanza said the distribution would be done in a proportional manner, adding that each claimant was expected to be paid approximately 8.2 percent of their investment. “The public is hereby notified that the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has completed the process of consolidating claims for investors in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.