GOVERNMENT has appealed to Zambia’s Official Creditor Committee to make substantial progress in their deliberations at the next meeting, saying debt restructuring delays are significantly impacting the economy and citizens’ livelihoods. Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the uncertainty created by the protracted restructuring process has put pressure on the country’s currency and made it difficult to attract foreign investments. In a statement issued yesterday, Dr Musokotwane appealed for progress in the debt restructuring process. “We appreciate the significant effort from all of Zambia’s creditors as we work towards an agreement on debt restructuring, and we are grateful for the ongoing productive consultations. We now appeal to our Official Creditor Committee in their next meeting to make…...



