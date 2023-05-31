THE Energy Regulation Board has adjusted downwards the price of petrol by K3.14 per litre and Diesel K2.77 per litre. The current price of fuel is K24.45 from K27.59 last month, low sulphur diesel K21.87 from K24.64, kerosene K19.74 from K20.47 and Jet A-1 (Kenneth Kaunda International Airport) K21.64 from K22.60. In a statement, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa said the oil prices on the international market generally declined in the period under review adding that the factors that caused the decline of oil prices included concerns about a looming recession that affected the oil and gas market. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted downwards the pump price of petrol, diesel and kerosene. Petrol has reduced by K3.14/litre, Diesel…...



