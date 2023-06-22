PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia’s debt needs to be resolved soon because “we simply have no headroom” and Cabinet is having to think outside the box in order to meet certain expectations. And Rwandan President Paul Kagame says he doesn’t mean to belittle some African leaders’ recent peace visit to Ukraine and Russia, but he believes it’s better for the continent to apply its efforts towards being self sufficient. During a joint press conference in Rwanda, Wednesday, when he was asked about his anticipated presence at the Summit for a New Financing Pact to be held in France, President Hichilema said while his presence there might not be very important, it was reasonably important. “My presence there may not be…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.