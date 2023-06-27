GOVERNMENT says the process of formalising illegal mining activities is ongoing, and that it has received 52 applications from cooperatives for possible issuance of mining licenses. In an interview, Monday, Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta said the 52 cooperatives were based on registration with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development. He added that government wants to ensure that those successfully registered as cooperatives have permanent sites where they can carry out their mining operations. “The process of formalisation is ongoing, we have about 52 cooperatives based on registration with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Ministry. And what we are now going to do as a matter of urgency is to ensure…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.