ECONOMIC analyst Yusuf Dodia has urged government to see to it that there is productivity in the economy so that the country does not default on servicing its restructured debt. And Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) president Highvie Hamududu says government should invest in economic growth instead of consumption, to enable the country to repay its debt. In an interview, Dodia said if the country was to default on servicing the restructured debt, it will be under serious pressure when it comes to borrowing money in the future. “Firstly, we signed the Public Debt Management Act of 2022 last year, meaning that from now on, any debt we want to get as a country has to be approved…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.