PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the Lobito Corridor project offers Zambia not only the shortest route to the sea but also serves as a vital logistics facilitator for its imports and exports. Speaking during the official handover ceremony of the Lobito Corridor operations in Angola, Tuesday, President Hichilema said Zambia considered the Lobito Corridor extremely important. “Thank you for inviting us to this very, very important occasion. Important to our people, our countries; Angola, DRC, and Zambia. I want to acknowledge the tremendous progress that has been made in this space of time. I know the work started much, much earlier. We want to assure the three countries of our commitment, Zambia’s commitment to this project, this corridor. We can do…...



