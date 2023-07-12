THE Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) says there is need for government to ensure that fiscal discipline is firmly entrenched in the law in order to avoid unsustainable debt. Asked during Diamond TV’s Bizweek programme what policies would help avoid unsustainable debt for the country, ZIPAR Executive Director Dr Herrick Mpuku said fiscal discipline. “Well, what I would say in a word is that one of the major contributors to our crisis is what I would summarise as fiscal indiscipline – excessive government expenditure, failure to adhere to government budget. If you look at 2021 in the run up to the election, for instance, we had a provision for FISP, FISP had its own inherent weaknesses but…...



