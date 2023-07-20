ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says government is making contingent plans to ensure that the country does not experience load shedding this year in view of low water levels at Lake Kariba. On Tuesday, Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) Chief Executive Eng. Munyaradzi Munodawafa revealed that the recorded lake level at Lake Kariba on Tuesday was 20 Billion Cubic Metres (BCM) or 30.87 percent of usable storage meant for power generation by both Zesco and Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC). “The Lake level has risen from being just over the Minimum Operating Level of 475m in January 2023 to over 479 m recorded as the month of June 2023 ended. More recently, on 18th July 2023, the recorded lake level was 479.87m which…...



