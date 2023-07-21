ACTING Finance Minister Felix Mutati says government has a budget of K500 million to recaptalise the National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 2024. Mutati was responding to a question asked by Sikongo UPND member of parliament Mayungo Simushi in the National Assembly, Wednesday, on whether government had plans to recaptalise the bank. In response, Mutati said government had developed a turnaround strategy to ensure that NATSAVE operated profitably. “The Ministry of Finance and National Planning has developed a turnaround strategy to ensure that NATSAVE operates profitably. As part of this strategy, government has plans to recaptalise NATSAVE. Government has a budget of K500 million to recaptalise NATSAVE. Government plans to implement this, [and…...



