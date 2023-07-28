Energy Minister Peter Kapala addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says Maamba Collieries is seeking government’s participation in sourcing $300 million towards the phase two expansion project of its power plant. Speaking when he and Maamba Collieries Limited management met President Hakainde Hichilema at State House, Thursday, Kapala said the company had already completed the technical feasibility study for phase two. “We want to discuss the expansion of phase two, Maamba Collieries power plant. The whole idea started in January if I am correct when the President had discussions with Maamba Collieries management and several meetings, documents were exchanged between my ministry, Zesco and the Maamba. Among these documents was a letter to Zesco for securing additional 300 megawatts for phase two, so that Zesco should…...