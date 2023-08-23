THE Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway concessionaire has started reconstruction works from Jacaranda Mall to Skyways substation in Ndola. Speaking to journalists when a team from the Road Development Agency stopped over at the construction site, Monday, Avic International Business Manager Dimas Musonda said works on the 2.5 kilometers stretch were expected to be complete in the next two months. “We are in Ndola…and in Ndola on the maintenance works, we are doing the Jacaranda to Skyway substation which is about 2.5 kilometers. Now, we are doing reconstruction and so this will be a dual carriageway from the beginning. We started the work on Friday last week and we are hoping to complete it in the next two and a half months…...



