THE cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka has reduced to K9,267.34 for August, compared to the K9,301.18 recorded in July 2023. The Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection has since appealed to government to treat the cost of living challenge with utmost urgency as the budget presentation draws closer. In a statement yesterday, JCTR Social and Economic Development Programme Manager Muchimba Siamachoka attributed the K34 reduction in the cost of living to reduced average prices of vegetables, cooking oil and soya pieces. She said despite this reduction, the Centre observed an increase in prices of food items such as roller mealie meal, rice, cassava flour, milk and charcoal. “The cost of living for a family of five,…...



