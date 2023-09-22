THE Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) has welcomed the government’s decision to reinstate Vedanta Resources as the major shareholder in Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) alongside ZCCM Investment Holdings. In a statement, Thursday, EIZ Public Relations Manager Natasha Mutale said the institute was hopeful that the agreement would bring increased employment for local engineering professionals, improve infrastructure and in turn lead to a social economic revival for the country. “The Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) has welcomed the government’s decision to reinstate Vedanta Resources as the major shareholder in Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) alongside ZCCM Investment Holdings. EIZ is hopeful that this agreement will bring increased employment for local engineering professionals, improve infrastructure and in turn lead to a social economic…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.