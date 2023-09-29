GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu says government will not allow any investor in the mining sector to violate environmental regulations. And Nzovu says the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) should not fear inspecting politically sensitive areas. Speaking when he inspected Ferro Alloys Manganese mining plant in Kabwe, Tuesday, which was being managed by an Indian entrepreneur, Nzovu observed that the facility had no settling ponds for wastewater treatment, among other violations. “The Plant has no settling ponds for wastewater treatment, so they are discharging wastewater directly into the environment. They have huge stockpile of charcoal they are using and yet they have no permit to produce or use it. India and Zambia are good friends, we are the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.