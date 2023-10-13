PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the Public Private Partnership model that the government has embarked on is yielding positive results. In a write up shared on his Facebook page, Thursday, President Hichilema said his government was able to rehabilitate roads and other infrastructure projects across the country despite the tight fiscal space. The Head of State added that the PPP model had also helped reduce pressure on the country’s national treasury. “We are glad to note that despite the tight fiscal space in our budget, your government is undertaking rehabilitation roads and other infrastructure projects across the country. The Public Private Partnership (PPP) model we have adopted is equally yielding desired results. This has also reduced pressure on the national treasury…...



