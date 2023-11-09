CARE for Nature Zambia has welcomed government’s move to uphold ZEMA’s decision to cancel the decision letter issued to Mwembeshi Resources Limited to conduct mining activities in the Lower Zambezi. But Feira PF member of parliament Emmanuel Tembo says the people of Luangwa do not support the government’s position because they wanted a mine in the area. On Tuesday, government disclosed that it had upheld the Zambia Environmental Management Agency’s decision to cancel the decision letter issued to Mwembeshi Resources Limited to conduct mining activities in the Lower Zambezi. In August this year, ZEMA cancelled the decision letter issued to Mwembeshi Resources Limited for the proposed large-scale mining activities in the Lower Zambezi National Park. Responding to a press query,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.