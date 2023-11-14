THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) yesterday initiated a search operation at Tubombeshe Mining Limited’s premises in Lufwanyama, based on reports of non-disclosed gemstone operations and potential tax evasion. Meanwhile, the authority has seized US$250,000 and K2.5 million cash from Good Time Steel, a company affiliated with Tubombeshe Mining Limited. In a statement yesterday, ZRA revealed that its initial findings after conducting a search at Tubombeshe Mining Limited’s premises indicated the possibility of active gemstone extraction not accurately declared to the authority. “Today (Monday), the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) initiated a search operation at Tubombeshe Mining Limited’s premises in Lufwanyama, based on compelling allegations of non-disclosed gemstone operations and potential tax evasion. The operation’s primary goal was to gather evidence related…...



