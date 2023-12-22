AIRTEL Africa has announced that it has registered its 150 millionth customer, describing it as a significant milestone that underscores the company’s commitment to enriching customers lives. In a statement, Thursday, the mobile service provider stated that the growth reflects its commitment to reaching more people, with more services. “Airtel Africa has registered its 150 millionth customer. Airtel Africa is very proud to give millions of people access to reliable and high-quality digital and mobile money services, often for the first time. Led by the purpose of transforming lives, connecting 150 million customers is a significant milestone that underscores the company’s commitment to enriching the lives of its customers. Looking forward, Airtel Africa is focused on further expansion, increased innovation,…...



