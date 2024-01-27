MOPANI Copper Mines PLC says it has started clearing the outstanding payments to contractors and suppliers following the inflow of funding from the mines’ new investor, International Resources Holding (IRH). And Mopani CEO Charles Sakanya and Ravi Sharma, the representative of IRH have assured that the company has set a target to significantly reduce outstanding obligations during the first quarter of 2024. In a statement, Friday, Mopani Public Relations Manager Nebert Mulenga stated that majority of the contractors who had demobilised their equipment had started re-mobilising after receiving some payments. “Mopani Copper Mines PLC has started clearing the outstanding payments to contractors and suppliers following the inflow of funding from ZCCM-IH’s new Strategic Equity Partner in Mopani, International Resources Holding…...



