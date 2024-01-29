PRICEWATERHOUSE Coopers (PwC) Country Senior Partner Andrew Chibuye has projected that the Kwacha might remain under pressure in the short to medium term. Chibuye has further described government’s target to increase copper production to 3 million tonnes in the next 10 years as ambitious, arguing that what is, however, achievable is a dramatic increase in copper production levels. And economist Mitusunge Zulu says while Zambia’s 4.7 percent GDP growth projection for 2024 is good, the risk is that growth is being recorded in an inflationary environment. Speaking during PWC’s 2024 Zambia economic outlook virtual event, Friday, Chibuye said trends in the local currency, which was now trading at K27 to a dollar, would only be reversed once there was significant…...



