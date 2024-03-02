THE Zamtel Board of Directors have appointed Jason Mwanza as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2024. In a statement, Friday, Zamtel Corporate Affairs and Public Relations Manager Suwilanji Siame explained that Mwanza served as Acting Chief Executive Officer of the company until his new appointment. He said during his tenure as Acting CEO, Mwanza implemented a turnaround strategy and introduced a monitoring and evaluation framework that led to significant improvements in productivity and efficiency at Zamtel. “The Board of Directors of the Zambia Telecommunications Company Limited – ZAMTEL, have appointed Mr. Jason Mwanza as Zamtel’s Chief Executive Officer effective 1st March, 2024. Mr. Mwanza holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical/Electronics – Telecommunications from the Copperbelt University,...



