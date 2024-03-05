THE Veterinary Association of Zambia (VAZ) says the prolonged dry spell could lead to re-emergence of diseases such as Anthrax in livestock and devastating livestock losses. The association is, therefore, calling for increased veterinary support to prevent disease outbreaks and maintain livestock health during the crisis. In a statement, Monday, VAZ president Dr Malcolm Chiyoba welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s declaration of the current dry spell as a national disaster, while noting that the drought posed a serious threat to the nation’s crop production, livestock and wildlife. “The Veterinary Association of Zambia (VAZ) supports President Hakainde Hichilema’s declaration of the current prolonged dry-spell in Zambia as a national disaster and emergency. This prolonged dry-spell poses a serious threat to the nation’s...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.