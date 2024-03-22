THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has clarified that during a recent visit to Ghana, its Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted difficulties that countries are facing in advancing their debt restructuring processes. And the IMF has expressed hope for a quick resolution to Zambia’s debt restructuring negotiations with private creditors. The IMF’s response came after media reports surfaced regarding Georgieva’s comments during her visit to Ghana, particularly concerning Zambia’s debt restructuring discussions. Georgieva is quoted by Ghana’s online news platform 3News.com, cautioning that country to be mindful in its dealings with its private creditors. While making reference to Zambia, she warns that a terrible agreement could derail gains made under the programme. 3News.com reports that speaking at a meeting with President...



