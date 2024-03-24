ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says he expects a slight increase in the inflation rate for the month of March. And Hambayi says majority of Zambians are currently not tax compliant because they lack liquidity, mainly as a result of unpaid for goods and services supplied to government and other entities. According to the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) the country’s annual inflation for February 2024 increased to 13.5 percent from the 13.2 percent recorded in January. ZamStats will this Thursday disseminate the March Monthly Statistics Bulletin, which will reveal the inflation rate for the current month. In an interview, Hambayi observed that the recent appreciation of the Kwacha did not result in major price reductions. “If you look at our inflation, our...



