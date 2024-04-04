FORMER Kasenengwa PF MP Sensio Banda says he doesn’t expect government to further burden citizens with taxes in the 2025 national budget. Banda has encouraged citizens and other stakeholders to ensure that they participate in the 2025 budget formulation by means of making submissions so that their aspirations can reflect. On Monday, government announced that it had commenced preparations for the 2025 National Budget and the 2025-2027 Medium Term Budget Plan (MTBP). In an interview, Tuesday, Banda said government must relax taxes because the cost of living was already high and that people’s incomes had been eroded by inflation and the exchange rate. “I don’t expect government to further burden the people with tax. We have a narrow tax base...



