Public Accounts Committee member Kalalwe Mukosa speaks when the Ministry of Transport and Logistics acting permanent secretary Stephen Mbewe appeared before the Committee at the National Assembly in Lusaka on November 8, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Public Accounts Committee member Kalalwe Mukosa speaks when the Ministry of Transport and Logistics acting permanent secretary Stephen Mbewe appeared before the Committee at the National Assembly in Lusaka on November 8, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Chinsali PF MP Kalalwe Mukosa says one of the reasons why Investrust Bank PLC has failed is because of the “reckless” upward adjustments of the Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) by the Bank of Zambia (BOZ). Last week, BOZ announced that it had taken possession of Investrust bank after revealing that the institution was insolvent. But in an interview, Wednesday, Mukosa said BOZ had caused Investrust to fold by increasing the SRR. “Coming to the issue that Investrust has gone down or has been repossessed by Bank of Zambia, if you recall very well, the Bank of Zambia increased the Statutory Reserve Ratio from about 9 percent to about 13 or thereabout then from there it was increased I think to...