NRFA Board Chairperson Noel Nkoma says every month, the agency pays almost K400 million towards legacy debt and current road contracts. And Nkoma says he wants to run an NRFA which is devoid of any politics. Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme, Friday, Nkoma said there was reckless borrowing in the last regime and as such, it would take a long time for the agency to clear K18 billion legacy debt. “One thing that you should also understand is the fact that there was reckless borrowing in the last regime, not just in one entity but everywhere so this is as a consequence of over contracting on roads. Because what was the agenda? We...



