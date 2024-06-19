ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says he has discussed the need to increase taxes on electric cookers as a way of encouraging people to switch to gas stoves with his Commerce counterpart Chipoka Mulenga. On Monday, government announced that it had resolved to ask Zesco to recall at least 100 megawatts of power from the export market for local utilisation. In a follow up interview on this, Tuesday, Kapala said the 100 megawatts would be channeled towards those who had been most affected by the power outages. He also said he was of the view that increasing taxes on electric cookers would encourage people to move to gas stoves. “When you look at the difference – the shortfall; the shortfall is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.