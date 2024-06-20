ZAMBEZI River Authority (ZRA) CEO Munyaradzi Munodawafa says water levels at lake Kariba have continued to deplete in the past four weeks. Giving an update on the Hydrological Outlook at the Kariba Dam, Munodawafa said the water levels had been receding due to low upstream inflows. In a statement issued by ZRA Public Relations and Communications Manager Selusiwe Moyo, Wednesday, the ZRA CEO revealed that as at June 19, 2024, water levels at lake Kariba stood at 477.31m when compared to May 29, 2024 where the water levels stood at 477.36m. “The table below shows a four-week comparison of lake levels at Kariba Dam, which have been receding due to low upstream inflows. Notably, the lake level has continued to...



