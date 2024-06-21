Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe making his remarks during the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development strategic plan and balance score card meeting at Government complex in Lusaka on Wednesday 6th March -Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe making his remarks during the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development strategic plan and balance score card meeting at Government complex in Lusaka on Wednesday 6th March -Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says his predecessor, Richard Musukwa, should be ashamed to comment on the mining sector because he “killed it”. Meanwhile, on Musukwa’s revelation that a South African Bank almost liquidated KCM, Kabuswe says there is nothing wrong with Vedanta having a loan anywhere because most companies run their budgets on loans. On Wednesday, Musukwa, who kept reffering to Kabuswe as “that boy”, said it was laughable for the new dawn government to say Vedanta would change under their administration. Commenting on this in an interview, Thursday, Kabuswe who referred to Musukwa as “doctor death” expressed shock that people like him once presided over the mining space. “Mopani was dead, he was presiding over a...