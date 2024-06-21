ZANAMACA president Mupila Kameya (l) with ZICB acting chief executive officer Louis Kabula (r) during the launch and handover of the Financial Literacy cash book for the informal sector in Lusaka on Wednesday 19th June 2024 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank says it remains committed to building a financially literate and empowered informal sector. And Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) president Mupila Kameya says Financial Literacy Cash Books will equip informal sector operators with the financial literacy skills they need to thrive. Speaking during the launch of the Financial Literacy Cash Book, ZICB Acting CEO Louis Kabula said the initiative symbolised the bank’s commitment to supporting marketeers in their pursuit of economic prosperity. He said by maintaining accurate financial records, marketeers would be better positioned to access loans and other financial services from ZICB, which could propel their businesses forward. “This launch is not just a book; it is about opening doors to greater financial...