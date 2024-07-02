THE World Bank has approved a $207.6 million grant to Zambia as the second additional financing for the Scaling-Up Shock Responsive Social Protection Project. According to a statement issued by Office of the Secretary to Treasury, quoting World Bank Executive Director for Africa Group 1 Constituency Dr Floribert Ngaruko, the funds are meant to help the Government to effectively respond to the impact of drought. “I am pleased to inform you that the Board of Executive Directors of the World Banks International Development Association on July 1, 2024, approved (on an absence-of-objection basis) a second additional grant in the amount of US$200 million from the IDA Crisis Response Window to the Republic of Zambia for the Scaling-up Shock Responsive Social...



