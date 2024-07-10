THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has granted VAT-registered taxpayers a three-month grace period before enforcing penalties for non-compliance with the mandatory use of Smart Invoice. ZRA Commissioner General Dingani Banda has disclosed that so far, a total of 12,415 taxpayers have been onboarded onto the Smart Invoice system. Smart Invoice is a software-based electronic invoicing solution that taxpayers use to manage their invoices. The Authority started piloting the project in December last year and officially launched it on March 19, 2024. At a media briefing, Monday, Banda said July 1, 2024 remained the deadline for taxpayers’ migration to the Smart Invoice system. “In terms of the way forward, we issued the deadline of 1st July 2024. I would like to...



