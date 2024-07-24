THE 2025-2027 Medium Term Budget Plan Green Paper has revealed that from January to May 2024, total revenues and grants collected amounted to K62.46 billion, surpassing the budget target of K60.61 billion by 3.1 percent. The Green Paper has further revealed that government signed seven Public Private Partnerships (PPP) projects between 2021 and June 2024, at a total investment value of US$1.5 billion. According to the Green Paper signed by Acting Secretary to the Treasury Nsandi Manza, the total domestic revenues collected amounted to K60.97 billion, against the target of K59.35 billion. “2024 First Half Budget Performance – Revenue: During the period January to May 2024, total revenues and grants amounted to K62.46 billion surpassing the budget target of K60.61...



