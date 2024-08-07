MINES and Minerals Development Minister, Paul Kabuswe, says KCM had assured to pay 50 contractors by close of business yesterday. In a Facebook post after he and Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister, Chipoka Mulenga, met KCM management and contractors, Kabuswe said KCM had assured that it would clear legacy debts and consistent monthly payments of earned dues going forward. “The Minister for Commerce, Trade and Industry Hon Chipoka Mulenga MP and I have just finished a meeting with KCM management and contractors. They have been assured of clearing legacy debts and consistent monthly payments of earned dues going forward. We equally urge the contractors to pay their employees all their outstanding salary arrears,” said Kabuswe. Meanwhile, Kitwe Chamber of Commerce...



