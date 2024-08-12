PF faction president Miles Sampa has questioned how Zambeef’s Chiawa farm can cost $13.5 million when the company’s current market value, as listed on LUSE, is about K541 million (approximately $21.5 million). Sampa says Zambeef’s records show Africa Life Insurance as one of the shareholders, adding that this is a company linked to President Hakainde Hichilema. He argues that President Hichilema should, therefore, declare interest when government decides to buy a farm at $13.5 million from a company like Zambeef in which he owns shares, directly or indirectly. And former Kasenengwa MP Sensio Banda says if government genuinely prioritised the country’s well-being, it would have allocated land to ZNS and ZCS in accessible farming blocks and used the $13.5 million...



