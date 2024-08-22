ZAMBIANS used to laugh at me whenever I said that we shall run the country in a methodical way, teapa nomba methodical yabomba on KCM and other projects, President Hakainde Hichilema said when he officially handed over KCM to Vedanta yesterday. In 2022, President Hichilema said government did not intend to give KCM back to Vedanta Resources. “I have seen the media falsehoods that we want to give KCM back to Vedanta, that’s not true, we want to unlock KCM, it’s a Zambian asset and nothing should stand in the way so that the people of the Copperbelt and the people of Zambia can benefit. When KCM is unlocked, it benefits the people of Copperbelt, it benefits our citizens here,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.